Michael Kors (KORS) PT Set at $71.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Michael Kors’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Michael Kors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE:KORS opened at $74.95 on Friday. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,117 shares of company stock valued at $55,683,546 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,659 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,139 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter worth $2,133,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

