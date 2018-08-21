Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 772,150 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 23.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 84.2% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 71,315 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 152.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $80.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of KORS opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $10,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,117 shares of company stock worth $55,683,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

