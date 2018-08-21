Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 526,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 401,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

