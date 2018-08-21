Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2,285.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Meritage Homes worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 21.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.47 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.