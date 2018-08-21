Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.25

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 204858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

