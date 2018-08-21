Mercadolibre (MELI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $319.75 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 16,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,978,360.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at $514,774.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,384 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 368,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,434,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,955,000 after acquiring an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

