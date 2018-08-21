MediBloc [QRC20] Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $121,595.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

