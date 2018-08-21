MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

Media headlines about MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MedEquities Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3488752586028 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRT. ValuEngine raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. KeyCorp downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE MRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 3,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,467. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $328.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.11.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 million. research analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 11,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $118,000.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,236 shares of company stock valued at $516,954. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

