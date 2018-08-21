McDermott International Inc (MDR) Holdings Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 549.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

McDermott International stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.81. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

