MaxLinear (MXL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a $17.41 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MaxLinear has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,028,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 248,460 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.9% in the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,834,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.