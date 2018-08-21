Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 958 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,290 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,849 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,329,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,557,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $301,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,102,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,974 shares of company stock worth $45,502,401. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

