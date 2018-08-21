Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.60 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,147 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 851.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $104.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Salim Haffar sold 1,989 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $205,602.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,345.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $2,558,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,044.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,325 shares of company stock worth $7,820,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 target price on AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

