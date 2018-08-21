Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Decreased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,981 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.30% of Mastercard worth $612,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

