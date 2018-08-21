Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Stake Lessened by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 119,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

DOOR opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.47 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $298,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

