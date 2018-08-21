Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Masco to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,479. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

