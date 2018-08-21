Masari Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Masari has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $7,206.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 6,983,682 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.