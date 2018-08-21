Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 3.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $172,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $176,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8,198.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 191,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 189,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $196,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

