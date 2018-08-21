Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 23,936 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,936 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $63,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 194,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 219.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.22.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

