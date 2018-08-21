Martingale Asset Management L P Has $49.85 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Allstate worth $49,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 11,436.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.62.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.