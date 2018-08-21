Martha S. Kelly Sells 1,000 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,000 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $34,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $261,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NC stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.