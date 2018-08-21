Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,340 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

