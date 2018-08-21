Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director Sells $1,084,464.50 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 28,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,084,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MMI stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

