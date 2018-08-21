Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 38,214 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 38,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,444,107.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $681,013.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 8.44%. research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 82.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 880,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 636,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 632,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 24.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

