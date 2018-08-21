Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research upgraded CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

