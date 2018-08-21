Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.35% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 799,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 633,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 365,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1,374.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 257,813 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 146,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.