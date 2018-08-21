Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 76,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.