Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 78.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $130,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $263,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 26.25%. equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

