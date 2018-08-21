Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 226,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 21.51%. analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

