Maguerite A. Piret Sells 3,175 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) Stock

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Maguerite A. Piret sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $27,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,250. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

