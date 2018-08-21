Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (SPHQ)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,443 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,975,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter.

BMV SPHQ opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 12 month low of $533.00 and a 12 month high of $561.60.

