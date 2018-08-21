Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Has $26.05 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crown by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crown by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Crown by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,252,098.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Urkiel bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,575. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

CCK opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

