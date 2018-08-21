Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 16.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 580.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 45.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 42.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 268.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

