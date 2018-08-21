Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,581 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Kroger by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

KR stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

