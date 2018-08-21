M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 13,143 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $345,792.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 18,880 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $500,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 6.15. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

