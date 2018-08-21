LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LYB opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.