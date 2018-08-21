LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

