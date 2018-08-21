Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.27.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.