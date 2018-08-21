LSV Asset Management Buys 97,545 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $46,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $979,539.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.