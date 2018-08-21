LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Asset Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,007 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.