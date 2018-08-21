Low & Bonar plc (LWB) Insider Philip de Klerk Purchases 100,000 Shares

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) insider Philip de Klerk acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,914.10).

Shares of LON LWB opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Low & Bonar plc has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.16).

Get Low & Bonar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

LWB has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Low & Bonar Company Profile

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.