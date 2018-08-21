Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $649,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE HR opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $653,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $78,264.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.