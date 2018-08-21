Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Position in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, First Analysis set a $29.00 price target on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $266,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CalAmp stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.26%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.