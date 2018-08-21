Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 767,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,538,000 after buying an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,545.4% during the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 49,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $103.37 and a 1 year high of $151.79. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Union Pacific to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

