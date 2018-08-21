Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Loews worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 39.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Loews by 50.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Loews by 66.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

L stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

