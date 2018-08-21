Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,786,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,253,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 407,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

LYG opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.