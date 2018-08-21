Livexlive Media (LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LIVX opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at about $3,142,000.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

