LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LivaNova by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 537,282 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,830 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $153,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,866. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

