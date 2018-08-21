Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,430,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,782.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,660,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,128 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,808,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $262.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $222.12 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.