Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,715 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in Eaton by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after purchasing an additional 603,784 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

