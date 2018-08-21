Lincoln National Corp Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 838,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 329,273 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,142,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1031 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

