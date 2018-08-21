Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Holdings Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 26.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCUT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.09. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $148.65 million for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. analysts predict that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

